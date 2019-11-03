My Hero Academia Season 4 Debuts First Toonami Promo

As My Hero Academia‘s fourth season officially began, one of the biggest questions fans had was when the new season would be making its way to Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Thankfully we’ve gotten our answer as the new season will be making its official debut in just a few days. Premiering with the next airing of Toonami on November 9th, My Hero Academia Season 4 will be leading off the block, taking over for the now finished run of Dragon Ball Super. To better prepare us for its big debut, Toonami has revealed the first official promo for the new season.

You can find the first promo for the new season in the video above, and get ready for My Hero Academia‘s major shift on the block. Moving from its current position of ending Toonami at 4:00 AM, the new season will be getting the top spot now.

The Toonami scheduled for November 9th breaks down as follows (in EST):

11:00 PM – My Hero Academia (Season 4 Premiere)

11:30 PM – One-Punch Man

12:00 AM – Dr. Stone

12:30 AM – Fire Force

1:00 AM – Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

1:30 AM – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

2:00 AM – Black Clover

2:30 AM – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

3:00 AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:30 AM – Lupin the 3rd Part 5

4:00 AM – Attack on Titan

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season picks up right where the third season left off as Midoriya and the other students of Class 1-A have successfully gotten their provisional hero licenses. Ready to move on to the next phase of their journeys, Midoriya and the others must go on an official work study as licensed heroes. This comes with new challenges, deadly new villains, powerful new allies, and all kinds of action that’s going to be a perfect fit to kick off Toonami every Saturday for the next few months!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.