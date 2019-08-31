My Hero Academia Fans Are Even More Hyped for Season 4 with the Latest Trailer

My Hero Academia‘s long awaited fourth season is not too far off from now as fans are getting ready for its huge October 12th premiere as part of the packed Fall 2019 anime season. To better get fans hyped for this upcoming launch, the series has officially released a new trailer featuring a better look at the intense new arc to come. There will be some of the biggest fights in the anime to date, and the trailer gives just enough of a tease of things.

But how are fans reacting to the newest look at the next season of the series? Pretty well as the latest trailer has pushed the hype through the roof. As fans can’t wait to see what newly introduced characters like Mirio will be up to, there’s a greater impatience now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest trailer for the series showcases a better look at the upcoming Shie Hassakai arc, which sets Midoriya and the other students on a much darker path as they leave the school for their first real outing as provisionally licensed heroes. With the greater amount of responsibility comes a greater threat, and even greater foes, so there’s quite a bit to look forward to.

Read on to find out what fans are saying about the latest trailer for My Hero Academia Season 4, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

It’s Not Too Far Away!

You guys were basically one month away from #MyHeroAcademia season 4 ⁉️😩😩 — Terrion (@ItsTerrBear) August 31, 2019

“Getting So Impatient”

Omg My Hero Academia Season 4 trailer just came out, and ugh, I’m getting so impatient lmao — (LXS.) (@LXS_Alexis_) August 31, 2019

“I Forgot How Stoked I Was”

I forgot how stoked I was for My Hero Academia season 4 until I saw that trailer!!! — Kalytero (@kalyteroo) August 31, 2019

More Shoot Style Action!

I am so hyped for My Hero Academia season 4 to start. I cannot wait to see more of Deku’s shoot style — Morgan (@morganjolson) August 31, 2019

Those Are Fighting Words

People who hate: “My Hero Academia is sooo overrated.”



Me when Season 4 drops: pic.twitter.com/HMhyUjFvSU — ☀️ Lynk Cable ♥️ プラスウルトラ (@LynkCable) August 31, 2019

“The Longer Wait Appears to Have Paid Off!”

By the looks of that new My Hero Academia season 4 trailer, Bones have likely animated almost all of the Overhaul arc already. There are a lot of stellar fights in this one, so it needed that entire year off to develop. The longer wait appears to have paid off! — Joshua S. Volkers (@Volkerswagon) August 31, 2019

Here We Go Again…

My Hero Academia Season 4 Trailer 2 drops:

Anime Watchers: OMG, I’M SO HYPED FOR THIS! OH SHIT NEW CHARACTERS!!

Manga Readers: ……… Ah fuck, here we go again…. *sobs quietly in the corner*

*also smiles at the nice panels* — eos (@KCpchn) August 31, 2019

Get Ready for the New Memes…

Anime of the Year Contender?