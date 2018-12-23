‘My Hero Academia’ Season 4 Shares English Sub Trailer

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is one of the most anticipated anime returns of 2019, and the series proved just why when it released the very first teaser trailer for the season during Jump Festa 2019.

Now, thanks to @edomonogatari on Twitter, the Jump Festa 2019 trailer has been translated and given English subtitles and fans now have a new context for the brief scenes featured in the trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a subbed preview of #MyHeroAcademia Season 4, straight from Jump Festa! You anime-only folks are in for a treat… #heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/5WET73VzOt — Edo (@edomonogatari) December 22, 2018

Thanks to the translations, fans now can see the various themes being teased for the fourth season of the series such as “Newfound Confidence,” as it features a quick glimpse of Mirio and Midoriya, “Estranged Relatioships” as it shows a brief look at All Might and his former sidekick Sir Nighteye, “An Evil Alliance” as it shows off more of the meeting between Shigaraki and Overhaul at the end of the third season, and it further emphasizes that a new phase of the story is set to kick-off.

The most glaring moment of the first trailer, however, features a young girl (who fans of the manga know quite well) who is trembling under the watch of Overhaul. Thanks to the translation, now fans can see that she’s begging for help from someone. Without giving too much away, she’ll play a major role in the upcoming Internship arc when the series returns next October.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series ended on a bit of a cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3 (the top students of U.A. High School), new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series. Fans were holding out hope for a potential Spring release for the series, but now that it’s coming in the Fall, it gives fans another major series to look forward in the Fall 2019 anime season.