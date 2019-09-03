New My Hero Academia Season 4 Trailer Makes Striking Izuku Comparison

The promise of My Hero Academia‘s story is that one day fans will get to see Izuku Midoriya officially become the number one hero as teased through his narration at the beginning of the series. Each of the seasons thus far has seen Midoriya grow with each intense experience he undertakes, and it’s often startling to look back at the beginning of the series and see just how much of a different character Midoriya is now than when he first started his hero’s journey.

The latest trailer especially had fans taken aback as Zonvolt7 on Reddit shared a comparison between two similar Midoriya poses between the most recent look at the fourth season of the series and the very first season. Check out the comparison below!

The comparison takes the familiar Izuku Midoriya pose in which he clenches his fist in determination. But like the changes in the animation style, the fourth season has a much more intense clenching than the first. In the first season, Midoriya was determined to learn all about One For All and become a hero. But the fourth season sees him closer to this goal than ever. Now that he’s gotten his Provisional Hero License, Midoriya will be on a much tougher path forward.

He’s going to need this stronger determination to go with his tougher body, and even more so now that All Might is officially retired from hero action. Midoriya will be acting without a net for the first real time ever, and no matter what he comes face to face with in the coming episodes he’ll only have himself and his determination to get him through each mess.

That’s why his fist clenching pose comes with a different angle and expression. It’s that confidence. Fans will see just how confident Izuku Midoriya will be when My Hero Academia‘s fourth season makes its official debut on October 12th.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.