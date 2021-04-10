My Hero Academia Season 5 Reveals Toonami Premiere Date

✖

My Hero Academia's fifth season has brought back Class 1-A, pitting them against their rivals in 1-B in a training exercise that might be one of the biggest challenges the aspiring heroes have ever faced, and the Cartoon Network programming block of Toonami has revealed when North American fans can expect the latest season to hit cable. Three episodes of season five of My Hero Academia have already dropped, so there will definitely be some lead time when it comes to Toonami airing the English Dub version of Kohei Horikoshi's amazing Shonen franchise.

The battle between 1-A and 1-B just began in the latest installment of the fifth season of the anime, but the first two episodes dove into some unexpected territory, not only with a training exercise involving the Big Three, but also with the behind the scenes events featuring Endeavor, Hawks, and Dabi. The current number one hero has sworn to his family that he will atone to the sins of the past with his clan, while also carving out a bright future for them in the process. On the Hawks front, the number two hero has been placed into a terrifying predicament, acting as a double agent within the ranks of the League of Villains.

Funimation made it official by sharing that the fifth season of My Hero Academia will be hitting Cartoon Network's Toonami on May 8th, meaning that the return of Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen anime is only a few weeks away for fans in North America.

My Hero Academia's fifth season will contain twenty-five episodes, not only taking the opportunity to highlight the battle taking place between Deku and his friends and their rivals in 1-B, but also a story that will see Shigaraki and the League of Villains explored far more closely. With the fourth season placing them on the sidelines to make way for the likes of Overhaul and Gentle Criminal, expect big things for the young villains who are attempting to follow in the footsteps of their master, All For One. Needless to say, there's plenty of surprises in store for the heroes of UA Academy.

