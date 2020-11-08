My Hero Academia: When to Expect the Next Season 5 Trailer

✖

My Hero Academia is one of the hottest series being produced these days, and it has no plans on slowing down anytime soon. While the manga pushes forward with one of its juiciest arcs yet, the anime is at a halt. Fans around the world are waiting for season five t go live, and thanks to a new report, netizens have a good idea of when more season five sneak-peeks will drop.

Earlier this year, fans were shown the first trailer for season five, but My Hero Academia is surely about to drop some of its best content. A new report from Weekly Shonen Jump has gone live, and it is all about the upcoming Jump Festa. The annual event will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic, and it plans to highlight My Hero Academia with a main stage panel.

For those unfamiliar with the event, main stage panels are a big deal. They are reserved for the biggest titles operating under Shonen Jump, and they come rife with announcements. As you may have guessed already, fans are expecting a lot from the panel, and it isn't unreasonable to expect a new trailer for My Hero Academia season five there.

Currently, no hard date has been assigned to the panel, but fans do know when Jump Festa will be going on. The event will take place from December 19-20 in Japan. It will be conducted from 9am to 5pm JST, and its virtual nature will allow fans from around the world to watch (sans subtitles). So if a trailer for season five does drop, you can bet ComicBook.com will be covering it live for everyone to see!

