My Hero Academia Season 6 Crowns Deku the MVP for Latest Episode

My Hero Academia is getting ready for the final episodes of the season, and the sixth season has crowned Izuku Midoriya the MVP for the latest episode as he's making some pretty big choices! The first half of the sixth season saw the heroes and villains taking huge losses on both sides, but the heroes have been spending the first half of the second part of the season trying to recover from everything that happened during the battle. The heroes are quickly running out of options, and Deku is going to need to take much of it into his own hands moving forward.

My Hero Academia made some big leaps forward to help set up the Black Hero arc of the series coming in Season 6's final episodes, and this began with Deku meeting with all of the other past users within One For All. As he readies to take on Tomura Shigaraki and All For One in their final battle, he also realized that the burden of this power was going to be far greater than he might be ready for. But his refusal to backdown is what made him the MVP of Episode 131:

Why is Deku My Hero Academia's Newest MVP?

Episode 131 of My Hero Academia sees Deku officially meeting the past vestiges within One For All, and he's learning how much has power has quickly grown since his fight with Shigaraki. But as they give him more information about what is coming next, Deku learns that he just might have to kill the villain if it comes to it. But Deku decides to go for another option, and after seeing the young Shigaraki crying within All For One, all he wants to do is save his greatest foe.

It's Deku's refusal to back down, even in the face of all those who used One For All before him, that makes him the young hero that he is. He even transforms into a child version of himself when declaring this, and it goes to show that no matter what happens from here on out, at his core Deku is doing this in order to save his deadliest foe. Now it's just a matter of seeing how it works out from this point on.

