My Hero Academia's Creator Celebrates Mirko in Season Six With New Art

If you had to deem one hero in My Hero Academia's sixth season as the "MVP", you'd find few anime viewers that don't agree that the rabbit hero Mirko is taking the title. Laying everything on the line in her fight against the High-End Nomu, continuing to bounce around the battle despite losing a limb in the process, Mirko has received new art from creator Kohei Horikoshi, helping to show how beloved the top hero has become among UA Academy fans.

Despite hitting the scene in My Hero Academia's fourth season, Mirko has only been able to truly show off her skills during the Paranormal Liberation War, showing how a crime fighter with the abilities of a hare can do some serious damage to her opponents. Unlike Eraserhead and Present Mic, Mirko operates outside of UA Academy and don't appear to have an agency of her own like Endeavor, most likely preferring to work solo when it comes to diving headfirst into battles. If you want to learn more about Mirko's past, the anime adaptation has yet to really cover the top hero's background, but the spin-off manga series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, showed us the rabbit hero's teen years before the series released its final chapter.

Hop To It

Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of My Hero Academia, took to his Official Twitter Account to share a new take on Mirko, with the latest episode of season six seeing the Rabbit Hero suffer some serious injuries in her battle against the Nomu, but managing to stop a major plan in the villains' strategy:

Despite only being four episodes into this new War Arc, My Hero Academia has already seen a major casualty result thanks to this battle between heroes and villains for the fate of Hero Society. The heroes luckily were able to gain some serious intel thanks to Hawks' tireless work as an undercover agent within the villains' army, but it might not be enough in the face of over one hundred thousand members, countless Nomu, and a Shigaraki who now has the power of All For One at his command.

