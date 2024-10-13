My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up All Might’s Final Stand

My Hero Academia Season 7 has come to an end now that the Fall 2024 anime schedule is releasing at full power, and the final moments of the finale is setting up Armored All Might’s final stand against All For One. My Hero Academia is now in the real climax of the final war between the heroes and villains as there are only a few key fights left to finish before it can all come to an end. One of these fights is a total surprise, however, as All Might has found a way to take on All For One one last time to end their long history.

My Hero Academia Season 7 kicked off the first of the final fights that fans will need to see end before the anime can reach its ultimate conclusion as All Might is now fighting a supremely powerful All for One. Although All Might no longer has any quirks of his own, he’s jumped into the fight to stall the villain by any means possible. His new power armor has been torn away by the villain, but he clearly has no intention of backing down as Season 7 of the anime comes to an end.

My Hero Academia: Armored All Might vs. All For One

My Hero Academia‘s Season 7 finale picks up right from when All Might had jumped into All For One’s path. The villain was intending to speed over to Tomura Shigaraki so that he could take over his body, and All Might was willing to do whatever it takes to stop him from getting there. All For One continues to get stronger with the more his body rewinds, but All Might reveals a new power armor that he’s developed ever since watching the members of Class 1-A train and use their various abilities.

Armored All Might uses technology and weapons developed by Melissa Shield in the United States (as seen from the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes movie), and they replicated Class 1-A’s quirks as All Might’s using them to have any kind of edge against All For One. The villain’s pushing him away easily with each attack, but All Might then notices his efforts are not wasted. For all of the damage he’s done, All Might sees that All For One’s body is being rewound at a faster rate the more he heals from all of the attacks thrown at him.

My Hero Academia: What’s Next for All Might?

This is where My Hero Academia Season 7 ends as All Might maniacally laughs about the fact that he’s actually making a difference against All For One, and the villain himself hasn’t seemed to notice the issue yet. It’s here that he activates even more of his armor’s final abilities to keep up the fight. At the same time, Izuku Midoriya can feel within One For All that All Might’s fighting for his life, and it’s a matter of whether or not this will actually turn out to be the former number one hero’s final stand.

We’ll be able to see all of this come to an end soon enough as My Hero Academia is now in the works on returning with Season 8 of the anime. This will also serve as the final season for the franchise overall, and is currently scheduled to release some time in 2025. This final season will not only be wrapping up this final fight between All Might and All For One, but the final clash between Deku and Shigaraki as well along with any of the other smaller threads that need to be settled before the grand finale.