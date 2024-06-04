My Hero Academia Season 7 Hypes Aoyama's New Look

My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the final battles between the heroes and villains, and Season 7 of the anime is showing off Yuga Aoyama's new look for the finale with a special new poster! My Hero Academia Season 7 had spent the last couple of weeks building up to the final confrontation between the heroes and villains as Deku and the others needed to come up with some kind of plan to face off against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. And as of the newest episode of the series, it seems the heroes have figured out a way to start the fight.

It was previously revealed that Aoyama was actually the secret traitor hidden within U.A. Academy all along. Like Deku, he was born without a quirk and his parents went to All For One for help and were then forced to feed the villain information on the heroes at the academy. When Deku and the others discovered this, they still had the hope that Aoyama would be their friend and wasn't a traitor to them at all. And as of the newest episode, he ends up playing All For One like a fool as the heroes are ready to intercept the villains.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Begins the Final Battle

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 sees Aoyama calling Deku out to a remote location and revealing that he's actually set him up to be delivered to All For One. The villain arrives and boasts about it until Aoyama uses a Navel Laser on the villain and reveals that it's all been a trick. Aoyama and Deku acted out the scene to lull All For One into a false sense of security, and with it allowed the heroes to counter each of the villains suddenly appearing. Now with all of the pieces in place, the final battle can truly begin.

Although Aoyama being revealed as the traitor was a major blow to the heroes, it seems they have used it to their advantage in this final play against the villains. All For One had been one step ahead of them for this entire time, so Aoyama getting discovered as the traitor ended up working out for the best as now the fight can begin in full on essentially equal level playing fields as we see how the anime divides it all up next.