My Hero Academia Unleashes Endeavor’s Fieriest Attack Yet

My Hero Academia Season 7 is now in the midst of its final fights between the heroes and villains, and the newest episode of the anime showed off Endeavor’s fieriest attack yet in the fight against All For One! My Hero Academia has returned for the second half of its episodes through the Summer, and with them has returned to the final slate of fights against the villains. With each of the important villains separated into different battlefields, it’s up to a few heroes in particular to serve as the lynchpins that will ultimately bring down the villains if the heroes have any real hope of victory.

My Hero Academia returned to the final fights against the villains, and with Shoto defeating Dabi in the previous episodes, it’s now on Endeavor to make sure he delivers the final blow against All For One. Although the villain was able to harm Endeavor mentally and nearly took him out of the fight in the previous episodes, Endeavor is able to rouse himself back into the fight and literally puts his entire body into delivering his closest and fieriest version of Prominence Burn to All For One yet.

My Hero Academia: Endeavor vs. All For One

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10 picks back up with the fight between All For One, and Hawks, Tokoyami, and Jiro have been trying their best to deal any kind of damage to the villain they can. Endeavor, meanwhile, has been in a fugue state as he’s trying to reckon with everything that led him to this point. All the trouble he’s made for the rest of his family has meant nothing in the face of true terror and power like All For One, and Endeavor’s trying his best to remember why he’s fighting in the first place.

Briefly reminding himself of the fighter he used to be, and the fact that he’s become the hero he is after seeing his father lose his life in action, Endeavor then brings himself back to the fight. Although he’s still being driven by rage, Endeavor still has control over his emotions to the point where he burns himself hotter than ever to break through All For One’s defenses. Pinning the villain, Endeavor then uses a Prominence Burn to completely burn All For One’s body away. But it’s clear that the fight is still far from over.