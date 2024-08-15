My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares First Look at Episode 13

My Hero Academia is about to pop off with one of its biggest episodes to date. For those who have kept up with the series, all eyes are on season seven ahead of its next showdown. After a long wait, Deku is ready to face off against Shigaraki as the final war against All For One rages. Season seven has big things planned for episode 13 this weekend, and we have been given a first look at the brutal update.

As you can see below, the new teaser trailer comes from Studio Bones, and it puts Deku center stage. The My Hero Academia preview follows our young hero as he reaches U.A. High School to find a scene of utter devastation. Most of the heroes on site have been wiped out, and of course, Deku learns what kind of fate Bakugo met. The boy was targeted by Shigaraki, and not long ago, audiences watched as Bakugo sacrificed his life in a bid to take down the villain.

Clearly, Deku missed a lot while he was fighting Toga, and he is about to lose all semblance of cool. There is no denying just how angry Deku looks in this preview, after all. With his friends in dire straits, it will fall on Deku to face down Shigaraki just like he knew he would, and this fight will go differently than any we have seen before. After all, Deku is ready to uncap his final quirk from the One For All vestiges, so fans better buckle in for a wild new episode of My Hero Academia.

Want to know more about My Hero Academia? No worries. The hit anime is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu with subs and dubs. You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

What do you think about this first look at My Hero Academia's next episode?