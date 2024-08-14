My Hero Academia: Kenta Miyake Details All Might’s Biggest Shift in Season 7

My Hero Academia has put All Might through a lot. From his youth training with One For All to becoming the Symbol of Peace, Yagi Toshinori has done it. Of course, fans met All Might towards the end of his career when My Hero Academia began, but his retirement has been far from peaceful. These days, All Might is back on the battlefield coordinating the final fight against All For One, and actor Kenta Miyake believes season seven marks the most vital shifts we’ve seen in All Might yet.

Speaking with ComicBook, the voice actor behind All Might unpacked his take on season seven and how the Symbol of Peace has changed. Miyake feels like My Hero Academia has pushed All Might to new heights since season six ended, and the move was inspired by none other than Izuku.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, All Might used up all his power in the battle against All For One, and since then, he has shifted into the role of raising Deku and standing by his side to back him up to the best of his ability. But within himself, All Might had his heart broken during the season six. Izuku was carrying too much on his shoulders and wanted to rush ahead on his own,” Miyake shared.

“Although Izuku really needed to be stopped, All Might found himself unable to stop him. This left All Might feeling so pathetic, and he forgot the meaning of his own existence. However, we’ve seen All Might recover as the story progresses, and in the midst of that, All Might is aiming to be the best hero he can become with who he is now even having no powers. In that sense, All Might is more mature now, and the growth is quite emotional.”

When you look at pro heroes like All Might, you may think they have nothing left to learn, but All Might has shown that is never the case. For years, the hero took all the weight of All For One upon himself as well as the state of Japan. Thanks to Deku, All Might learned what it was like to share that burden, and now Class 1-A has driven the message home. The final fight against All For One is being done collectively as heroes are at their most powerful when they rely on others. Even without a quirk, All Might is standing up to show the world just how strong heroes can be when they work with civilians. So yeah, All Might – you, too, can be a hero.

Want to catch up with My Hero Academia season seven? The series is now streaming over on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for more info on the anime, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

What do you think about this take on All Might? Has My Hero Academia done right by the hero in season seven? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!