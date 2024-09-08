My Hero Academia Season 7 Teases the War's Turn in New "Hopes" Promo: Watch

My Hero Academia Season 7 is now tearing through the final war between the heroes and villains, and the first look at the next episode is teasing how things will begin to turn back in the heroes' favor. It's been a rough road for the heroes thus far as while they got the jump start on the villains by separating all of them into different battlefields, the results of the subsequent fights since have ended in a much different way than the heroes had been hoping for. But it's starting to finally seem like not all hope is lost for once.

With Shigaraki, All For One, Dabi and Toga losing to the heroes at first, things have turned back in their favor as the villains have enacted each of their respective final gambits to end the fights once and for all. It really seemed like a hopeless situation as the battle is overrun by copies of Twice (thanks to Toga copying the late villain's blood), and Shigaraki is only getting stronger. But in the promo for My Hero Academia's next Season 7 episode, "Hopes," the hope is finally coming back to the heroes.

🚨PREVIEW POUR L’ÉPISODE 17 DE LA SAISON 7 DE #MyHeroAcademia !



Titre de l’épisode : "Hopes" ! pic.twitter.com/TXyB5C0oh8 — 𝑫𝒆𝒌𝒖 𝑴𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 – 𝟕𝐓𝐇 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 (@DEKUMIGHTFR) September 7, 2024

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17 is titled "Hopes," and will be premiering in Japan on Saturday, September 14th, and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll. The promo for the episode teases it as such, "The bullet shot by Lady Nagant pierces Shigaraki. And it's not just her. The pro heroes, everyone in U.A.'s hero course and business course, and even THEY join the fight again! All their wishes become a chain of hope that starts to spread." You can also catch up with all of the episodes aired thus far with Crunchyroll as well.

My Hero Academia Season 7 will soon be wrapping up its run of new episodes for the Summer, and that means we'll soon be reaching a stopping point in this final war between the sides. Each new episode has an ebb and flow of its own in which every moment looks like it's bringing the fights to an end, only for a new twist to shake things up further and keep the fights going. It's just a matter of seeing which side still has tricks up their sleeves in any respective episode as they continue the desperate struggle.

(Photo: Deku in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17 - TOHO Animation)

What's Next for My Hero Academia?

With My Hero Academia's manga officially ending its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Summer, there's a clear roadmap for My Hero Academia to take with the anime's final respective episodes. Thankfully, it seems like the end of the TV anime is far from over as there is still plenty of material to adapt for more episodes in just the final battle alone. And this is all before even factoring in the special epilogue released afterwards as well. But without a doubt, it's all coming to an end either way.

My Hero Academia's TV anime series is going to keep ramping up the action with each new episode the closer we get to the anime's grand finale, but there are still other ways to enjoy the series. You can find the entire run of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga release with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus app. There is also the release of the fourth major feature film for the anime to look forward to, My Hero Academia: You're Next, which is coming to the United States and Canada on October 11th.