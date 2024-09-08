My Hero Academia Season 7 Brings Back Gentle Criminal for the Ultimate Save

My Hero Academia Season 7 is now in the mix of the final war between the heroes and villains, and the newest episode of the anime has brought back Gentle Criminal for the ultimate save. The Culture Festival arc is often held up as a rather divisive arc of My Hero Academia's history among fans. Although it introduces some greater themes for the future, during the arc itself fans were ultimately let down with what seemed like a much more toned down final confrontation between Izuku Midoriya and the key villains for the arc, Gentle Criminal and La Brava.

But as fans have seen through the massive war with the villains thus far, My Hero Academia has seen some major changes to Japan and the status quo as the heroes have lost many lives in the fight against the villains thus far. It's led them to operating outside of their normal means, and it's revealed to have led to some surprising team ups with some of the foes from the past. This all comes to a head in the latest episode, however, as Gentle and La Brava quite literally save the flying U.A. Academy battlefield from crashing to the ground.

My Hero Academia: Gentle Saves The Day

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 16 reveals that one month prior to the start of the final war, Gentle was one of the prisoners freed during the attack on Tartarus and neighboring prisons. But it's actually explained that due to his deciding to reform his ways in the fight against Deku, Gentle actually held back all of the other prisoners and kept them from escaping. In fact, out of all of the prisoners, it was Gentle's alone that didn't see any of the prisoners actually escape during all of the chaos.

It was here that Tsukauchi and the police deciding to work with both Gentle and La Brava, and the two of them played a key role in the plan. When the floating U.A. Academy battlefield is hacked, La Brava ultimately is able to get back control and mostly keep it from falling. But it's Gentle who saves the day in a big way as he expands his quirk to the entirety of the falling U.A. Academy battlefield and keeps it afloat before it hits the ground. Inspired by Deku's heroism, Gentle finally gets to live out his dream of being a hero who helps others.