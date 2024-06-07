My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 Preview Released

My Hero Academia's seventh season has kicked off the final battle of the superhero shonen series. Thanks to Deku and Class 1-A using Aoyama's in with All For One to get the battle started, the crime fighters of Hero Society and the Paranormal Liberation Front are now face-to-face to determine the future of civilization. To get fans hyped for the sixth episode of the season, Studio Bones has released a new preview for the first official entry in the anime's final battle.

When it comes to the final fight of the superhero shonen series, there are multiple components that will help to create the biggest brawl of the series to date. Aside from Deku taking on Shigaraki in what many might consider to be the main event, there are plenty of scores to settle across the board. All For One remains a devastating factor on the villain side of things, still retaining the vast majority of his strength despite handing off his powers to his heir. Toga and Ochaco will come to blows in this final battle, along with the twisted family reunion of Shoto Todoroki and his damaged brother Toya, aka Dabi. There are also countless heroes and villains that will be butting heads before the grand finale of the anime.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 Preview

My Hero Academia's seventh season hasn't been confirmed to be its last, though it's a safe bet that season eight might take that title. The manga has already completed the final battle and is in its "epilogue arc", exploring the aftermath of the fight that shook Hero Society to its core. Unfortunately, creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn't confirmed if there will be a sequel and/or spin-off to his beloved shonen universe, though we could imagine that there are quite a few anime fans crossing their fingers for that possibility.

Luckily, the seventh season isn't the only animated adventures for Deku and his fellow heroes this summer. My Hero Academia: You're Next is coming to theaters in Japan on August 2nd. While the fourth film of the movie has yet to confirm a North American release date, it's a safe bet that the fight against Dark Might will make its way to the West.

Want to see what happens in My Hero Academia's final battle? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Class 1-A.