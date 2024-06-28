My Hero Academia Shares Season 7 Episode 9 Preview

The end is nigh for the heroes of Class 1-A as My Hero Academia's manga will end this August. Luckily, the end of the manga doesn't mean the same for the anime as the Studio Bones production is still in the midst of the final battle in season seven. Following the white hot battle featuring Shoto Todoroki taking on his deranged brother Dabi, there are plenty more fights that are a part of the confrontation with All For One. In a new preview for the upcoming episode, it appears that the camera will focus on the likes of Endeavor, Jiro, and Spinner to name a few.

When last we left My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, Shoto was seemingly able to deliver a finishing blow to his older brother Toya. Despite Dabi sacrificing his own body to unleash a torrent of blue flames, the youngest son of Endeavor was able to use his mastery of both fire and ice to defeat his brother, adding a much-needed victory to the heroes. While the main confrontation between Shigaraki and Deku has yet to take place, thanks to a last-minute move made by Toga, there are plenty of one-on-one fights that will determine the future of Hero Society.

My Hero Academia: Spinner Rises & Heroes Step Up

Spinner was always an interesting member of the League of Villains, as he didn't have the extreme power set to put him on an even footing with the likes of Shigaraki, Dabi, and Toga. Rather, the lizard-faced young villain simply wanted a world where he could do what he wanted and was a fan of Shigaraki's plan to break everything to bits. With this new image, it would seem that Spinner has been given a major upgrade which could be bad news for the heroes.

In the pages of the manga, the final battle has already ended and without going into spoiler territory, the future of Hero Society seems set in stone. As of this writing, creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn't hinted at the story continuing via any new sequels and/or spin-offs but the legacy that was created in the anime world by UA Academy will never be forgotten.

