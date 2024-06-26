My Hero Academia Hypes Shoto's New Move With Special Anime Poster

My Hero Academia Season 7 has kicked off the final fights between the key heroes and villains, and the anime is showing some love to Shoto Todoroki's new ultimate move with a special new poster! My Hero Academia's anime is finally working the way through the fights between the heroes and villains to bring this massive conflict across Japan to an end, and the newest episode saw the Todoroki Family air out more of their family trauma as the two brothers fought one another. To prepare for this, Shoto had been training to use a new move to take on his brother.

My Hero Academia's newest episode saw Shoto and Dabi fighting with one another as Toya explained how he eventually became the villain known as Dabi. In order to face off against Dabi, Shoto had been developing a new ultimate move that could blend both his hot and cold sides so that he could deal with the villain's increased amount of heat. This ended up being a new version of Endeavor's Flashfire, and now it's been celebrated with a special new poster for My Hero Academia Season 7 that you can check out below.

My Hero Academia: Shoto's New Ultimate Move

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 sees Shoto reveal his new Flashfire Fist that develops a balance of his hot and cold sides. Though his training with Endeavor and desire to catch up with his friends, Shoto wanted a way to fight on equal terms with Dabi. This ended up becoming a full circle kind of moment where Shoto not only finally accepting the both sides of his power, but now found a balance where he could keep them active at the same time. So his powers become a flame that weren't hot.

As he brings the fight against Dabi to an end, Shoto deals a final attack dubbed the Great Glacial Aegir that entirely covers the area in ice. Shoto's new ultimate move and special attack were enough to defeat his brother for now, and now it remains to be seen how the rest of the war against the villains will play out in the coming episodes.

If you wanted to catch up with My Hero Academia Season 7, you can catch up with all seven seasons of the series (with both Japanese audio and English dub) now streaming with Crunchyroll.