My Hero Academia Creator Shares New Art of Lady Nagant's Return

My Hero Academia's latest episode threw some wild curveballs at UA Academy's heroes, seeing Kurogiri's awakening bringing about some serious headaches for Deku and company. Thanks to various villains being teleported to different locales, Class 1-A's initial plans have been placed into turmoil. Luckily, the crime fighters received some unexpected aid from past villains including La Brava, Gentle Criminal, and sharpshooter Lady Nagant. To celebrate the gun-touting character's comeback, creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared new art of the sniper who arrived just in time to stop Shigaraki from doing some serious damage to UA Academy.

For those who need a refresher on Lady Nagant, the villain first appeared in My Hero Academia's sixth season. During the "Dark Hero Arc", Nagant was employed by All For One to capture Deku and deliver him to the big bad of the series. In the past, the sniper had worked for the Public Safety Commission, doing the organization's dirty work. Unable to come to grips with the sins of her past, she eliminated a higher-up within the PSC and secured her place in the high-security prison known as Tartarus. Looking to bring down Hero Society, Nagant's heart was changed by Deku and his actions, returning at a pivotal time for the heroes.

Lady Nagant Returns

Now that My Hero Academia's manga has ended, creator Kohei Horikoshi has some time on his hands. While the mangaka has taken the opportunity to create new art on his beloved manga characters, Horikoshi is clearly spending more time when it comes to these depictions. Alongside the release of the latest anime episode, Kohei shared a closer look at the sniper who went from hero to villain to hero again.

As of the writing of this article, Horikoshi hasn't confirmed if a sequel and/or spin-off series is in the works for My Hero Academia. Luckily, the manga's conclusion doesn't mean that the anime adaptation is ending right this minute. With likely one more season of the television series set to end the story and the fourth film hitting theaters in the West this fall, there are more animated adventures in store for Class 1-A.

