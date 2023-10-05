Massive My Hero Academia 20-Volume Manga Box Set Is 56% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're a My Hero Academia fan that would like to collect the manga in physical form, or a newcomer that really wants to dive in, Viz Media has you covered with My Hero Academia Box Set 1. This massive collection includes the first 20 volumes of the manga (3840 pages) by Kohei Horikoshi, along with a double-sided poster and exclusive 48 page booklet that features "never-before-seen bonus illustrations and author commentary printed on volume 1-20's book covers in Japan".

At the time of writing, the My Hero Academia Box Set 1 is available for $79.80 after a discount and listed $19.80 coupon that brings the total to 56% off right here on Amazon. That's an all time-low price for this collection, but the coupon bonus probably won't last long.

What's Next for My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia kicked off the first phase of its Final Act with the second half of the season, and will be entering into even wilder fights between the heroes and villains as the anime prepares for the beginning of the end. Luckily My Hero Academia Season 7 was announced to be in the works, but has yet to reveal a release window or date as of the time of this writing.

This won't be the only new project My Hero Academia has on the way, however, as not only will there be a new OVA special making its debut during the New York Comic Con 2023 weekend, but My Hero Academia has announced that a fourth movie in its franchise is also in the works. This movie will be exploring more of the fallen hero society seen in Season 6, so now is the best time to catch up with My Hero Academia's anime now streaming with Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia: Nana Shimura's Final Words to All For One

My Hero Academia Chapter 402 sees All For One bring a bloodied All Might to where Deku and Shigaraki are fighting, and Deku goes through a lot of emotions in seeing All Might in such a way. But in order to be the successor and hero that All Might wants him to be, Deku instead is focusing his energies on fighting Shigaraki. All Might, however, is preparing for one final gambit and begins to wrap himself around All For One. All Might also wants to push himself like Deku, and thus smiles as he reaches his dream of being the symbol of peace.

In seeing this All For One has a flashback of Nana Shimura's final moments as she gave her life fighting in the same way warning that All For One would fall to All Might "without a doubt" because All Might is a "madman" who is even more "unhinged" than All For One is. This is all as All Might is preparing some kind of explosion as the chapter comes to an end, and it looks like this could all be it for All Might.