My Hero Academia Season 7 Promo Tees Up Its Finale With Toga vs Chaco

One of the biggest battles of My Hero Academia's final fight has ended, as the Todoroki family reunion has resulted in the villainous Dabi being defeated. Toya Todoroki might hold some serious hate in his heart for his parents and his siblings, but the likes of Endeavor, Rei, Shoto Todoroki, and his siblings were more than enough to bring Dabi down. While only two episodes remain in the anime adaptation's latest season, the final battle is looking to go out with a bang as Uravity will take on Toga in a fight that seems far more in favor of the villain than the gravity-manipulating hero.

While Toga might have hit the scene with only the power to take on the appearance of those she stole blood from, the villain's Quirk has evolved to drastic levels at this stage in the superhero shonen series. During her fight against the Meta Liberation Army in My Hero Academia's fifth season, the antagonist realized that not only could she pretend to be someone else, she could use their powers as well. During the final fight, Toga drank the blood of her deceased ally Twice and was thus able to create infinite doubles that caused the heroes some major headaches as they overwhelmed the battlefield.

Toga Vs Uravity

While Ochaco has the ability to make objects and people lighter or heavier with a touch, the odds are seriously against her when it comes to fighting Toga. On top of creating infinite doubles that are swarming the battlefield, each doppelganger also has several Quirks of their own that the blood-drinking villain has taken during her career. The Quirk Singularity Theory has been a big part of the series so far, stating that each generation is becoming more powerful thanks to Quirks merging. Perhaps there has been no better representation of this than Toga as she might even give All For One and One For All a run for their money.

My Hero Academia's Love Triangle

Toga's twisted sensibilities have her wanting to kill both Deku and Uravity to demonstrate her love for them. Wanting a world where heroes won't tell her what to do and stop her from spreading her unique brand of chaos, the villain is using her loss regarding Twice as a way to boost her power via her rage. With Uravity's current powerset and her forgiving nature toward Toga, wanting to talk down the devastating antagonist, Ochaco will have her work cut out for her here.

While My Hero Academia's anime has yet to confirm an eighth season, many manga readers are confident that Studio Bones will have at least one more season in the works to wrap the shonen series. Keeping this in mind, the fight between Toga and Uravity might stretch past season seven's finale as Hero Society's future hangs in the balance.

The Other Fights of My Hero Academia's Final Battle

On top of the conflict between Ochaco and Toga, there are still some major fights populating the anime adaptation. Deku and Shigaraki are still fighting one another as the "main event" and All Might has entered the battlefield, promising to take on the younger All For One despite the fact that Toshinori Yagi no longer has his super strength at his disposal. With countless villains still on the prowl, the fight is far from finished for UA Academy.

Want to see who will emerge triumphant in the anime battle between Uravity and Toga?