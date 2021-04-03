My Hero Academia Shows Off Mirko's Skills For The First Time

✖

Though the premiere episode of My Hero Academia's fifth season aired last week, the latest installment of the Shonen anime got things rolling as it once again follows the events of the manga, with the Rabbit Hero Mirko getting the chance to show off her Quirk. With Endeavor and Hawks narrowly defeating the Nomu in the final episodes of Season Four, they are confronted with the League of Villains member, Dabi, who clearly doesn't have the heroes' best intentions in mind as he arrives to scoop up the biological nightmare that is a massive ace up the sleeve for the villains.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of My Hero Academia's anime, Episode 90, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

The last time we saw Mirko in the anime, she was a part of the Hero Billboard Chart which chose the newest top-ranked heroes to the world, with the Rabbit Hero making the top ten. When a battered Endeavor and featherless Hawks walks directly into the path of Dabi, it's clear that even at number one and number two, the two heroes might not have enough gas in the tank to stare down the blue flame wielding villain.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Luckily for the heroic duo, Mirko hits the scene right before Dabi is able to deliver a harmful blow to the highest-ranked heroes. The Rabbit Hero is able to show off her strength when she tears apart the ground beneath her with one kick aimed at Dabi, proving that Mirko has earned her place as a top hero. Though we don't linger on Mirko for to long following her rescue, it's clear that the hero community has some trouble on the way considering how close to death Endeavor and Hawks came.

Following this rescue, we learn that Hawks is actually working undercover to infiltrate the League of Villains, specifically to learn more about the Nomu, and any other biological experiments that Shigaraki's forces are working on. Even though this episode hardly featured the adventures of Deku and the other students of Class 1-A, it shows that Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen has many wheels turning when it comes to the world of heroes for season five.

What did you think of Mirko leaping into action for the first time in the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.