My Hero Academia Sees All Might Reveal His Heart Wrenching Past To Midoriya

Season Four has had some heart wrenching moments so far in the short four episode tenure for My Hero Academia. Despite this, perhaps no moment pulled the heart strings as heavily as that of All Might revealing the details of his past to his heir apparent, Izuku Midoriya. As Midoriya demanded answers from his mentor, All Might decided to finally spill the beans and inform the future “symbol of peace” about his relationship with Sir Nighteye, his past career, and the foreboding message that he has for his own future.

All Might, since the series’ first episode, has been baring quite the injury. Revealing the giant “dent” in the side of his torso, the “Symbol of Peace” revealed his terrible secret that his powers were waning. Thanks in part to injuries he sustained during his professional hero career, his quirk of “One For All” was slowly fading out of existence.

In the most recent episode of the series, Midoriya confronted All Might, demanding that the truth be revealed. All Might broke down how Sir Nighteye pleaded for him to stop being a professional hero and had wanted him to transfer the power of One For All to Mirio, aka Lemillion of the Big Three. Refusing to stop being the number one hero, All Might had run into Midoriya before meeting Mirio and the rest is history.

Another bombshell that was dropped on Midoriya was the fact that Sir Nighteye predicted that All Might’s time on this earth wasn’t that long, with Nighteye’s quirk predicting that the one time “Symbol of Peace” was running toward his demise. With All Might revealing that he had around a year or so to live according to Nighteye, Midoriya understood the importance of his task as his successor even more with the conclusion of this episode.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.