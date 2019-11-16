My Hero Academia Reveals Froppy and Ochaco’s Surprise Tag Team Attack

While the most recent installment of My Hero Academia’s fourth season could be called the “Red Riot Unbreakable Show”, especially considering fan feedback, the episode still managed to give us a lot of new details taking place in the world at large. Such was the case with the battle being raged within the city limits by two giant super villains that was interrupted by Nejire-chan of the Big Three and her current partners with Ochaco and Froppy of Class 1-A unveiling a new powerful attack. Teaming up to bring the villains back down to earth, they unleashed the power of the “Meteor Fafrotskies”

Said attack sees Uravity lifting both Froppy to her side through the air, along with a ton of rubble and boulders as the pair of UA Academy students soar above the head of their opponents. Once they’ve reached the proper level, Froppy uses her tongue to bat down the rocks around them, propelling the rubble at villains at a high octane speed. Shouting the attack name of “Meteor Fafrotskies”, it seems that Froppy and Uravity have become quite the team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who don’t know, “Fafrotskies” isn’t a name that was made up out of thin air, rather, it is a “rare phenomenon wherein flightless animals fall from the sky”. We would assume that Ochaco and her amphibian powered friend represent the flightless animals here, creating said meteors by launching rubble at nearby enemies.

This of course all happened under the tutelage of the Dragoon hero, Ryukyu, the number nine hero in the world of My Hero Academia. Along with Nejire-Chan, the young heroes are definitely making their names known in the public eye.

This is hardly the first time that these two female heroes from UA Academy have teamed up, as during the attempted kidnapping of Bakugo in season three by the League of Villains, they clashed against Himiko Toga who was attempting to steal their blood to power her own quirk.

What do you think of this unique new team up attack from Uravity and Froppy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.