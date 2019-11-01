My Hero Academia Kicks Off Midoriya’s New Work Study

Midoriya has faced a lot of challenges on the road to becoming the heir apparent to All Might and finding his way into the seat of the “Symbol of Peace”. Facing off against villains such as Shigaraki and Muscular, along with heroes like Bakugo and Todoroki, the young Deku has broken more bones than we can count while accessing the power of One For All. Recently, Midoriya had one of his most difficult challenges yet in the form of trying to obtain a work study from Sir Nighteye, the former sidekick to All Might, but luckily, Deku managed to grab success and begin a new chapter in his life.

When Mirio, of the Big Three fame, introduced Midoriya to Sir Nighteye as a favor to All Might, it was clear that Izuku was going to have a difficult task ahead of him. Nighteye did not believe that Midoriya was the right person for the job when it came to taking the mantle of the next “All Might”, believing that Lemillion was more cut out for the job. Keeping this in mind, he set up a nigh impossible task for Deku to complete: to take the stamp from his hand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, what made this so difficult to start with was the Nighteye’s quirk, which allows Sir to see into the future of anyone he touches for a set amount of time. Easily managing to dodge any oncoming attack from Deku, it was only until Sir Nighteye noticed that MIdoriya was doing his best to not scuff up any of the All Might posters hanging in the room that he came to realize just how much thought Izuku was putting behind each of his actions. Now, having been given a place within Sir Nighteye’s agency as part of his new work study, it seems that this decision has placed Midoriya onto a direct collision course with Overhaul, as the end of the recent episode teases the two meeting for the first time.

What did you think of Midoriya’s work study test? Are you looking forward to seeing more of Sir Nighteye, Bubble Girl, and Lemillion as the season continues? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.