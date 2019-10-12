My Hero Academia Creator Honors Season 4 Premiere with Fierce Sketch

My Hero Academia’s fourth season has made landfall, and to celebrate this epic occassion, the creator of the series has decided to give fans something to hype them up even more. Kohei Horikoshi released the first chapter of the story of Midoriya and company via Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014, with the series gaining steam in popularity and becoming one of the most popular anime airing to date. With the aspiring super heroes battling through waves of villains, Horikoshi has taken two of the main characters of this season and created an entirely new sketch for Midoriya and Mirio Togata.

Twitter User HorikoShiko shared this fantastic sketch that shows Midoriya with his new mentor in the form of Lemillion, an older student with the ability to make himself intangible who looks strikingly like the “Symbol of Peace”, All Might:

Lemillion, as mentioned earlier, is one of the “Big Three”, a trio of older students who have been touted as the strongest classmates within UA Academy. Though they managed to appear at the tail end of the last season, Season Three, this upcoming storyline promises to give a lot more screen time to these three, offering fans the opportunity to learn much more about their characters and quirks.

As we mentioned earlier, Lemillion looks a LOT like a younger version of All Might. This is something that’s going to be explored in this season, and without going into any spoilers, it’s clear that Mirio has some sort of tie to the one time “Symbol of Peace”.

While the newest episode of My Hero Academia didn’t dive into the Big Three outside of a quick mention, it’s clear that their effect on Class 1-A is apparent, fueling their desire to become stronger and become pro-heroes themselves.

What do you think of this new sketch of Deku and Lemillion back to back? What are you most looking forward to in the fourth season of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.