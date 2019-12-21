My Hero Academia Reveals Brutal Reason Why Rappa Joined Overhaul

Following the epic conclusion to the fight between Red Riot and Fat Gum on the side of heroes and Rappa and Hekiji of the Eight Bullets in My Hero Academia, we got a surprisingly calm and serene scene with all the combatants. As Midoriya and the rest of the professional heroes continue to move toward Overhaul, the quartet ends their battle following Fat Gum releasing a devastating punch and knocking back the two powerful members of the Yakuza. With Rappa rising to his feet, shocking the obese hero, he leads them into a part of the headquarters that can give Red Riot some much needed first aid and begins telling the brutal tale of how this former MMA fighter began following Overhaul!

Rappa’s Quirk is obviously one that was made for the mixed martial arts fighting, granting him the ability to employ his super strength at a lighting fast rate thanks in part to the special joints in his shoulders. Using this ability, he nearly defeated both Red Riot and Fat Gum by himself, but this power was seemingly not enough for him to defeat Overhaul. As Rappa recollects just how he came to be a gangster, we bared witness to the terrifying capabilities of Overhaul.

Meeting Rappa in the ring, Overhaul proceeds to blow off the boxer’s upper torso, killing him instantly. With his Quirk though, Overhaul is able to reconstitute whatever he has destroyed, so he brings Rappa back to life and has the martial arts fighter work under him with the promise of giving him as many chances as he can for to gain revenge against the head of the Yakuza. Having fought Overhaul five times, Rappa has yet to defeat the avian masked gangster, with the super strong villain continuing to remain a part of the Yakuza in an attempt to get his revenge.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.