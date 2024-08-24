My Hero Academia Gives Spinner a Venomous Makeover

While Deku and Shigaraki might be the main “card” of My Hero Academia’s seventh season, there are far more fights that are taking place in the battle for Hero Society’s future. One of the biggest has recently taken place in the latest anime episode as Spinner leads an army of Heteremorphs in a bid to free Kurogiri and get revenge for the terrible treatment they’ve all received. Standing in Spinner’s way are both Shoji and Koda, the two Class 1-A members who don’t look all that human. Thanks to All For One, Spinner has some venomish tricks up his sleeves.

In the world of UA Academy, Heteremorphs are those whose Quirks change their appearance to the point where they might be ostracized from society. Spinner is a prime candidate for the harassment as the young villain found himself pushed into the arms of All For One and Shigaraki. Suffering from degradation and sometimes violence, the lizard-like villain has gone from being a hermit to a leader in the villain’s army. To prepare Spinner for the battle ahead, All For One has given him two Quirks that make him look like a certain Marvel symbiote.

Spinner’s Venomous Transformation

The two Quirks that Spinner received were “Body Bulk” and “Scale Mail”. While the former Quirk increased Spinner’s size, strength, and speed multiple times over, it was in the latter Quirk that viewers were able to witness the true terror of these powers. Spinner now has a suit of armor that is wrapped around his body and has a tongue and appearance that makes him look like Eddie Brock on a bady day as the anime villain puts his powers to good use.

Unfortunately for Shoji and Koda, they were unable to halt Spinner’s march toward freeing the teleporting Kurogiri. On top of the venomous villain, All For One’s heteromorph army is 15,000 strong and has an ax to grind with a society that hates and fears them. With Spinner now having a suit of armor and some serious strength to back up his cause, things are looking dire for Koda, Shoji, and the heroes attempting to pave a bright future.

