My Hero Academia Season 7 Crowns Deku as the New MVP

My Hero Academia Season 7 is heating up with the final fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki, and the anime has crowned Deku as the newest MVP of the season after his big moment against the villain. My Hero Academia Season 7 is now adapting the final fights between the heroes and villains as the war has already seen the heroes take some big losses against the villains. Shigaraki took out some key heroes in the attempt to hurt Deku as much as he possibly could, and the young hero really went all out as a result of seeing Bakugo lying on the ground.

My Hero Academia Season 7 took this to the next level with the newest episode as Deku used the final quirk within One For All, Gearshift, which allowed him to ramp up his speed and power to the point where he was able to deal some massive blows to Shigaraki. This made for one of the best moments of the season (and of the anime to date) when he unleashed the full power of One For All, and thus the anime has crowned him as the new MVP of the season. Check out the clip celebrating Deku’s big moment below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/heroaca_anime/status/1825457682712813651

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13

If you wanted to check out the newest episode for yourself, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 is now available for streaming with Crunchyroll. Titled “A Chain of Events, Across the Ages,” the episode is teased as such, “Deku finally arrives at the Coffin in the Sky! Seeing Bakugo and the others defeated by Shigaraki/All For One, Deku shakes with anger. Can he control his feelings and win against Shigaraki? It’s finally time for a showdown!” You can also find all six previous seasons along with the now airing Season 7 streaming with Crunchyroll as well if you wanted to go back and check out the anime from the very beginning.

You also can find Kohei Horikoshi‘s entire manga now completed with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what happens instead. The anime will also be hitting the big screen in the United States and Canada with a new movie releasing on October 11th. This will be the fourth film in the long running anime franchise, and TOHO Animation teases what to expect from My Hero Academia: You’re Next as such:

“‘Next, it’s your turn!’ In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he’s long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?”