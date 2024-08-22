My Hero Academia Season 7 Hypes One For All Deku With New Promo

My Hero Academia has fully unleashed Izuku Midoriya’s One For All power in the newest episodes of the anime, and Season 7 is celebrating with a special new poster. My Hero Academia Season 7 has reached a new phase in the final fights between the heroes and villains as Deku has finally reached the floating coffin battlefield and made his first move against Tomura Shigaraki. It might have been a bit too late as Katsuki Bakugo and the other heroes there have taken some terrible hits, but that’s only begun to fuel Deku as he’s putting everything he has into ending this fight quickly.

This means that Deku has officially used the final quirk within One For All’s power, Gearshift, and it’s proven to be the strongest quirk at his disposal yet. This full unleashing of One For All’s power also means that Deku’s finally using it at its full strength, and with it has also begun to change his own look with it as well. As Deku takes on a whole new form thanks to the full use of One For All, My Hero Academia Season 7 has shared a closer look at it with a new poster that you can check out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/heroaca_anime/status/1826220064179417103

Where to Watch My Hero Academia

If you wanted to catch up with the My Hero Academia anime to see what Deku’s up to now, you can find all six previous seasons and the now airing Season 7 streaming its episodes weekly this Summer with Crunchyroll. You also can find Kohei Horikoshi‘s entire manga now completed with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to read ahead to see what happens instead. The anime will also be hitting the big screen in the United States and Canada with a new movie releasing on October 11th.

This will be the fourth film in the long running anime franchise, and TOHO Animation teases what to expect from My Hero Academia: You’re Next as such, “‘Next, it’s your turn!’ In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he’s long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?”