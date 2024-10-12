My Hero Academia Season 7 Finale Kills a Major Villain

My Hero Academia ended things with a bang in its seventh season finale. While building up to the final season, the battles featuring All For One, All Might, Shigaraki, and Deku have been ramping up. These battles weren’t the only ones that filled the finale’s runtime as we were able to witness the aftermath of another big fight that was a highlight of season seven. In seeing another villain realizing that they might not have been in the right when it came to their reign of destruction, My Hero Academia has killed another antagonist who has long been a fan-favorite for those following UA Academy’s adventures.

Warning. If you have yet to watch My Hero Academia’s Seventh Season finale, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into major spoiler territory. In the penultimate episode of season seven, My Hero Academia viewers witnessed Himiko Toga and Uravity ending their fight. While the blood-drinking villain delivered a grievous wound to Ochaco, Toga realized that she could have lived a different life while remaining true to herself. Following her massive assault on the heroes by using the power of Twice, her Quirk’s ability finished while she witnessed Uravity bleeding out. Thanks to Toga stabbing Ochaco, the hero’s life was hanging on by a thread and the villain had one last decision to make.

Studio BONES

R.I.P. Toga

Aside from simply gaining the appearance and powers of her targets, there is another key aspect to Toga’s Quirk when it comes to those she targets. Himiko is also able to transform perfectly into others, meaning that her blood type can change as well. Wanting Uravity to survive her injuries, Toga begins performing a blood transfusion that will ultimately save Ochaco’s life but will result in her own demise.

Toga has long been a fan-favorite in My Hero Academia’s history, presenting a perfect blend of mischief and menace when it came to her fights and her general outlook on life. While fans might be sad to learn that she won’t have a part to play in season eight, the final season of the anime adaptation, her legacy is sure to live on with fans and within the universe itself. Even with Toga redeemed and passing away, Class 1-A still has some serious problems on their hands.

Studio BONES

The End is Nigh

Even with Toga’s death in the season finale, the villains’ passing might not be considered the biggest event to take place. In facing All For One, Toshinori Yagi has found the perfect way to substitute the loss of his super powers, sporting a suit of armor thanks to his super-charged vehicle Hercules. While the former Symbol of Peace All Might doesn’t think that he has much of a chance of defeating the demon lord, he might be able to buy his students a few more precious moments while causing All For One to de-age further.

On the other side of the battlefield, Deku is still struggling to defeat Shigaraki in a one-on-one battle that can be considered the final arc’s “grand event”. Thanks to Toga’s previous interference, Shigaraki now has full access to his Quirks and is looking to eliminate Midoriya to build his own “perfect world”. Even with characters like Dabi, Toga, and Spinner defeated, Shigaraki and All For One are strong enough on their own to change the future and make Hero Society a far worse place to live.

Want to stay up to date on UA Academy's future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Class 1-A