My Hero Academia Previews Hints at Hawks/Twice Showdown

The Paranormal Liberation War continues in My Hero Academia's sixth season, with the latest episode seeing the Rabbit Hero Mirko fighting against High-End Nomu and the battle being brought directly to the antagonists. Following the recent installment, a new preview not only hints at the continuing struggle for Hero Society's future, but a brutal confrontation that is about to begin with Hawks and Twice as the two former friends are sure to have some harsh words for one another considering the number two hero's efforts.

As we saw in season five of My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, Hawks was running a dangerous mission in which he went undercover within the Meta Liberation Army, long before the League of Villains acquired Re-Destro's forces and transformed it into the Paranormal Liberation Front. Feeding information to Endeavor and the heroes, Hawks was able to learn when Shigaraki was set to awaken with the full force of All For One at his beck and call, helping the crime fighters prepare to launch an assault before the villain can arise. In working to learn more about the PLF, Hawks became quite friendly with Twice, with the duplicating villain inadvertently revealing the important information to the hero. With the new episode preview, one of the biggest fights of Season Six is about to begin.

You can watch the new preview for My Hero Academia's third episode of its sixth season below, not only giving us a hint of the battle between Hawks and Twice but showing how the heroes are continuing their war against the villains that have never been stronger in the history of the Shonen's anime:

In the latest episode, the War heated up astronomically as Mirko suffered a horrendous injury that had her losing one of her arms, as the heroes amassed in force to take on the many villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front. On top of the many villains that make up Shigaraki's army, the mad scientist Garaki helped in creating the "High-End Nomu", aka genetic experiments that harbor numerous Quirks and continue to be massive threats to the world.

Which fight are you most looking forward to in this latest season of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.