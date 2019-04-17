‘My Hero Academia’ Shares Liberation Army’s Most Surprising Tactic

The League of Villains has become the go-to place for baddies in My Hero Academia, but it seems the group has got some competition. Not long ago, the manga went live with a brand-new villainous organization known as the Meta Liberation Army, and they have got some deep pockets.

And, thanks to a new chapter, fans know the Meta Liberation Army has some surprising tactics up its sleeve.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it follows the League as they meet the Army for the first time. The group come together after the Army threatens Shigaraki’s group with some high-tech consequences, so the League visits the city of Deika to meet up.

However, the group was not expecting for the city to be quiet and empty. The League has questions about the setting, and it turns out the Army has enough influence that it has entire cities dedicated to its cause.

“Here in Deika City, 90 percent of the population — heroes included — are Liberation Warriors lying in wait. This is a liberated district,” one of the Army’s higher-ups says.

In the past, the Army has said it has well over 11,000 people worldwide who consider themselves to be Liberation Warriors. This size puts the League to shame, and the Army has further bonuses with its money and clout. Now, all of Shigaraki’s allies are going to have to hit the Army hard if they want to take down the threat, and the League will hopefully convert some of those warriors to their team by the end of this on-going arc.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

