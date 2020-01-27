My Hero Academia Reveals Inner Workings of Shigaraki’s Army

My Hero Academia is building up to its biggest conflict yet, which will see the Pro Hero world collide with the “Paranormal Liberation Front.” That group arose when the clandestine forces of the Meta Liberation Army and their leader Re-Destro fell under the sway of Tomura Shigaraki and the League of Villains. The earlier arc of the LOV and MLA’s violent skirmish in Deika City showed off just what kind of might both groups bring to the table. In chapter 258 of the Boku No Hero Academia manga, we get the next insight into the re-structured inner workings of the Paranormal Liberation Front, which reveals how they plan to attack the entire country of Japan, at once!

Warning: My Hero Academia chapter 258 SPOILERS Follow!

In chapter 258 of the Boku No Hero Academia manga, we get to catch up with Pro Hero Hawks, who has been embedded deep undercover with the League Villains, and subsequently gathering the only intel the Pro Hero world has on the PLF. Specifically we get to see just how much Hawks has learned in two months’ time since tipping off Endeavor about the coming attack – and it turns out he has done quite well as a spy.

What we basically learn is that under Shigaraki’s leadership, the Paranormal Liberation Front has been re-organized into different factions (or “Vanguard Action Regiments”). Each Vanguard Action Regiment specializea in a different area of warfare: Tactics, Guerilla Warfare, Intelligence, and Support. The League of Villains members and former Meta Liberation Army commanders have been split up to lead “the regiment most suited to them.” Here’s the breakdown of the current regiment leaders:

As you can see, Tomura Shigaraki is keeping his people at the forefront of controlling this new army he commands, with Twice, Dabi, Himiko Toga, Spinner and Compress all in clear positions of command. Therein may lie the only real key to victory for the Pro Heroes: Re-Destro and the MLA won’t take to being subservient to Shigaraki in the League of Villains forever – having this “Paranormal Liberation Front” fractures back into its respective two groups may be the only way this monstrous group gets stopped.

