My Hero Academia Breaks Secret About One of Shigaraki’s Hands

My Hero Academia isn’t an overly gross series to read, but fans know the franchise has its moment. From time to time, things get dark in the Pro Hero community, and the same goes for the villains. And thanks to a recent update, fans just learned a truly upsetting fact about Shigaraki which has them real curious.

Recently, My Hero Academia dove into the backstory of Shigaraki. The League of Villains leader had a traumatic childhood thanks to his abusive father, and things went from bad to awful when his awakened quirk killed his family. After murdering his dad, Shigaraki went down a dark path, and All For One capitalized on the grief.

So when Shigaraki was asked to kill again, the kid did just that, but his reward was worth it to him. All For One gave Shigaraki new hands to wear, but it turns out one belongs to a mystery character.

“Here! Take this gift! It’s from those two thugs who helped usher in your new life. Their hands,” All For One tells Shigaraki as he passes over five hands to Shigaraki. When the kid asks about the extra limb, All For One is quick to brush it off.

“Just a little bonus, to make up for the one you destroyed earlier.”

At this point, fans have no idea who this extra hand may belong to. The most popular theory is that the hand belongs to Nana Shimura who All For One killed during a yet-dated battle. Fans are convinced the hand must have some significance, but My Hero Academia has plenty of time to seed such a twist. After all, Shigaraki has only just started to truly embrace his place at All For One’s successor, and this hand may be the thing which kicks it up a notch down the line.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.