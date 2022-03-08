My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals Shigaraki’s New Beef

My Hero Academia has set the stage for Tomura Shigaraki’s next grudge with the cliffhanger for the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has entered a new phase as the final battle between the heroes and villains has officially kicked into high gear, and that means Shigaraki has been brought back to the center of the battlefield. When Shigaraki last faced off against the heroes, he had built up many grudges through the climax of the Paranormal Liberation Front War and now all of those feelings are bubbling to the surface once more.

With the previous chapter of the series seeing the heroes successfully separating all of the villains into distinct and different battlefields, Shigaraki now finds himself alone facing off against a surprising roster of heroes. Shota Aizawa has been developing a plan for the heroes as he needs to make up for the fact that he can no longer truly get into the action much thanks to all of his previous injuries, and now he and Shigaraki will be coming head to head as Shigaraki now has his sights set on taking down Eraser Head specifically.

Chapter 346 of My Hero Academia sees Tomura Shigaraki set out into a whole new battlefield that the heroes have created just for him as a way to temper down all of his abilities as much as possible. Aizawa’s plan seems to be working without a hitch at first, but there are several complications immediately apparent as Shigaraki demonstrates even more abilities than he had the last time he fought against the heroes. Aizawa has figured out a way to use his Erasure quirk thanks to Monoma’s copying ability, but that’s all he can do in this situation.

Because as while he was able to nail down one of Shigaraki’s quirks, without Izuku Midoriya’s One For All in the equation the heroes are basically sitting ducks. Seeing this strategy fall apart, Shigaraki has seemingly gotten even more angry at Aizawa than ever before as now he’s turning his attention toward the Erasure Hero as the chapter comes to an end. Given Aizawa’s current physical condition, being Shigaraki’s target is not a good position to be in.

