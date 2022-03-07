My Hero Academia Reveals Its Genius Strategy to Defeat Shigaraki

My Hero Academia‘s Final War arc is finally giving fans the big battle they’ve been waiting for, as the pro heroes all take on All For One’s League of Villains army! I recent chapters of My Hero Academia‘s manga we finally learned the big master plan that All Might had for defeating All For One’s forces – by using a copy of Kurogiri Warp Gate quirk to split the League of Villains into smaller factions. Some of the biggest pro heroes and U.A. High Students are now facing the Plus Ultra Shigaraki – but they come premiered with a genius way of defeating the archvillain!

(WARNING: My Hero Academia Chapter 346 SPOILERS FOLLOW)

Videos by ComicBook.com

The ‘Shigaraki faction’ of the heroes’ team chose their battlefield very carefully: in fact, they built it from the ground up!

Shigaraki’s “cage” is a floating arena that’s coated in an electromagnetic barrier that scrambles the villain’s body and senses. There are serpentine wires made of thick fabric controlled by Best Jeanist, which can slap Shigaraki around or outright bind him. However, the craziest part about it is the combination of engineering quirks that the arena puts together to counteract Shigaraki’s Disintegration quirk!

Support Class all-star Mei Hatsume is in the bowels of the arena overseeing things, working in tandem with the likes of Rock Lock, Momo Yaoyorozu, Ectoplasm, Lunch Rush, Power Loader, and others. Together, the team is able to modify U.A.’s new shelter defense armor into a system of ejectable tiles that can be jettisoned and replaced as fast as Shigaraki and attempt to disintegrate the structure. Power-generating heroes like Kaminari and Class 1-B’s Comicman supply the necessary power to make the giant machine work.

In order to keep Shigaraki’s powers suppressed, Eraser Head rigs up a bootlegged version of his own Erasure quirk – which was fractured when he lost an eye in the last war. Monoma copies the Erasure quirk, while Normal Hero: Manual uses his random water quirk to keep Monoma’s eyes wet, and Erasure going indefinitely!

It’s an impressive trap to be sure: If nothing else, My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi has brought together all kinds of smaller character arcs and even some of the random background heroes into an impressive unit. Shigaraki’s arena makes effective use of so many quirks it’s really a shame that it ultimately doesn’t seem to work…

Indeed, this chapter of My Hero Academia ends on the cliffhanger reveal that Plus Ultra Shigaraki’s new body can go full Akira – and even without quirks, he seems to have the upper hand (or several dozen of them) and Rabbit Hero Mirko may be the first to pay the price!

My Hero Academia releases new chapters free online.