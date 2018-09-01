‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Shinso’s Impressive New Power

My Hero Academia‘s manga has been introducing a new arc for fan favorite character Shinso, and with his return to the series comes a brand new hero strategy and abilities.

Shinso surprised fans with his newest ability, Persona Chords, which allowed him to copy the voices of others in the latest chapter and now they can’t to see what comes next from it.

The latest chapter of the series has Class 1-A doing a special battle exercise with Class 1-B, but the wrench into this exercise is new addition Shinso. He’s making more of a concentrated effort to move into the hero course from general studies, and he’s going to have a better way into the course officially thanks to his new Persona Chords technique.

Shinso debuts this new ability at the end of the chapter, in which he stuns Class 1-B’s Shishida by copying his comrade’s voice. His brainwashing quirk is limited by needing others to respond to his questions, so his new ability allows him to change his voice in order to make it easier for his opponents to fall into his trap.

This new technique comes as a part of Shinso’s makeover. Along with a new binding scarf much like Aizawa’s (which would make Shinso’s entry into Class 1-A all the more enticing to build that mentorship further), Shinso also has a brand new mask developed by Hatsume and the rest of the research course. His new mask not only provides Shinso with a cool look, it also boosts Shinso’s chances in his fight to become a major hero.

Shinso’s made it clear that he’s still intent on coldly chasing his goal to become a hero, and he still seems to be holding a grudge against Midoriya for his defeat during the Sports Festival as well. With this new ability, Midoriya’s really going to need to keep an eye out lest he get passed up by Shinso.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.