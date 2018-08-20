‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Are Living For Shinso’s Big Comeback

Shinso might have been missing-in-action for awhile, but My Hero Academia wasn’t about to ignore the student forever. After making his debut during the ‘Sports Festival’ arc, Hitoshi Shinso stands as one of the series’ top characters, and creator Kohei Horikoshi finally did THE thing for him.

Yes, the era of Shinso has come upon fans, and the Internet is freaking out over its arrival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week, My Hero Academia put out its new chapter, and Weekly Shonen Jump had a big surprise for fans when it went live. Not only did the update follow-up on Izuku’s strange dream regarding One For All, but it ended with a revelation about Shinso.

Classes 1-A and 1-B are preparing to do joint training courses, but they will be joined by a special guest. After walking out with Aizawa earlier, Shinso steps out before the two classes in his gear while the teachers explain the General Course student is making good on his promise. After vowing to become a valuable hero during the Sports Festival, Shinso is trying to enter the Hero Course through this joint exercise, and fans were about as shocked as the students themselves.

As you can see in the slides below, fans are living for Shinso’s return and his apparent relationship with Aizawa. The erasure hero seems to have taken the purple-haired boy under his wing much like All Might did to Izuku. And, if all goes well, Shinso will get plenty more limelight as the manga moves forward.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, although he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Are you happy to see Shinso making his comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Shinso > Neutrogena

MY SKIN IS CLEAR MY CROPS ARE THRIVING EVERYTHING IS PURE AND PERFECT IN THIS WORLD I LOVE LIFE pic.twitter.com/mtGohAbnvg — dre (@dabigaraki) August 17, 2018

THANK YOU, SHINSO

everyone say thank you shinso pic.twitter.com/dRnPPNW8X8 — ᵗᶦⁿᵃ (@shotobii) August 17, 2018

It’s Okay To Cry…!

Son, Welcome Home

shinso finally came back from war press f to never let him leave again pic.twitter.com/5T1b0ht2Dd — dre (@dabigaraki) August 16, 2018

Aizawa Bringing Them Mentor Goals

shinso couldn’t enter to the hero course mainly bc his quirk is completely useless against robots, just like aizawa’s, and the fact that he empathized with shinso and became his mentor gets me on my fucking uwus — dre (@dabigaraki) August 17, 2018

Do We Need To Do A DNA Test?

Shinso: I’m trying to transfer into the hero course

Aizawa: yeah he is



Todoroki whispering to himself:

First Midoriya & All Might, now Shinso & Aizawa? Who else has a secret love child pic.twitter.com/sLKAeR3Q6r — Lisa (@royalkiri) August 17, 2018

Guess Who’s Back? Back Again?

forget dabi for a moment

LOOK AT MY BOY SHINSO pic.twitter.com/2T9Mdner0R — Tobi (@lleechbboy) August 17, 2018

Fan-Art Too Strong!