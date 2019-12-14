My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Aizawa Genderbent Bunny Makeover

My Hero Academia is rounding out the final weeks of a fantastic 2019 for the franchise, and many of the series’ characters have shown whole new sides of themselves across the various releases of the series. This includes Shota Aizawa as the pro hero Eraser Head has gotten a lot of time to shine in the franchise over the year with a prominent spot in the current anime season, an entire arc of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off detailing his past at U.A. Academy before going pro, and lots of cool new collectible figures and other merchandise.

Now Aizawa has gotten a fun new tribute through some creative cosplay from artist @8bitmermaid (who you can find on Instagram here) that not only captures the character in a new way, but offers a concept of what Aizawa would look like if the pro hero decided to be dressed in a bunny costume instead of his usual gear. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie 🔜 Tokyo (@8bitmermaid) on Dec 1, 2019 at 7:49am PST

Dubbing this cosplay as “Eraserbunny,” @8bitmermaid imagines a fun new version of the series in which Aizawa decide to dress more like the Western comics super heroes. Not only is there a bunny suit much like other famous outfits from favorite anime characters, but the inclusions of Aizawa’s utility pockets, scarf, and goggles makes for a much more effective look. It makes a great argument for the bunny suit overall as Aizawa would still be one intense pro hero.

What’s even more fun is imagining how Aizawa would react to wearing this new outfit. Given the pro hero’s normally stoic and generally “over it” demeanor, wearing a bunny suit would lead toward a fun new dynamic in the pro would be a much different kind of presence on the battlefield. Seeing this concept work so well in cosplay definitely makes a great argument for the concept to show up in the official series someday!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.