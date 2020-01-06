My Hero Academia Puts Sir Nighteye’s Life in the Balance

My Hero Academia will soon be bringing the Shie Hassaikai arc to an end with the latest episode of Season 4, and this has brought Mirio, Midoriya, and Sir Nighteye into a huge battle with Overhaul. But as Overhaul continues to employ new tricks and reaches deadly new levels of power, this has made him a huge problem for Mirio and Midoriya. They’re not the only ones, however, as even pros like Sir Nighteye and Eraser Head have been bested by Overhaul’s continued tricks. But Sir Nighteye has definitely been taking the worst of the damage thus far.

While Mirio definitely took his share of damage in the fight against the villain, Episode 75 of the series put Sir Nighteye’s life in danger as he took a spike right through his stomach and one pierced through his arm. It’s making his doomed future look all the more likely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oh Nighteye 😢 pic.twitter.com/wzdoLvVPeM — Give me a Yoonkook subunit || ❄️💐 (@YoonKookDuo) January 6, 2020

After seeing the struggle Mirio put himself through in order to fight off three of the Eight Bullets as well as Overhaul, it cemented in his mind that there’s no future that he can see where they will all escape with the young Eri safely. In fact, shortly after he’s pierced with these spikes Nighteye reveals that he foresaw a future in which all of them die and Chisaki manages to get away safely.

But while Midoriya has a chance of fighting back against Overhaul and this doomed future, Nighteye’s chances are looking far more unlikely as these spikes have kept him on the edge of his life. Ever since he was introduced, Nighteye talked about the inescapable fates that he foresaw in many of their futures, but perhaps this was all setting up for what could be his own gruesome fate?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.