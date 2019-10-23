My Hero Academia Reveals One Pro Hero’s ‘Torture’ Device

My Hero Academia has done some strange things during its run, but few can top the thing shown in the show’s latest episode. This weekend saw the return of season four, and this new episode kicked off an exciting arc. Things are about to go down with Japan’s villains, and the same can be said for some Pro Heroes. After all, the legend who is Sir Nighteye isn’t the nicest guy around, and fans admit they were taken back by one of the tools in his belt.

Well, his office might be the better descriptor here. Sir Nighteye shocked some fans when season four shared his sadistic side, and it had everything and more to do with tickling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you have checked out the latest episode of My Hero Academia, you will know Sir Nighteye was not what fans expected. The pessimistic genius may be one of the best Pro Heroes out there, but his haughty attitude would put even Endeavor to shame. The hero is nothing like All Might or even Eraserhead, and Izuku did learn the hardy way how Sir Nighteye runs his agency.

When Izuku went to meet with Sir Nighteye about a work study, the student was horrified to find the man tickling one of his lackeys with a torture device. The hero had his sidekick Bubble Girl locked in a mechanism which put her back to a wall. With her stomach exposed, Bubble Girl was tickled mercilessly by feather-tipped wands which Sir Nighteye controlled.

For those concerned about the tickle machine, you should know it does come right from the manga. You see, Sir Nighteye has a thing about laughter, and he wants to see the world filled with smiles a la All Might. The Pro Hero might not be a jovial as Izuku’s predecessor, but he wants a joyful world nonetheless. And if his dream can only be achieved at times with tickle torture, it seems Sir Nighteye is fine with that.

What did you think about this odd aside? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.