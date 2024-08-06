My Hero Academia Hypes Ending With Six New Project Reveals

Izuku MIdoriya’s manga journey has come to an end but that doesn’t mean that My Hero Academia is leaving the anime playing field any time soon. While the anime is continuing to play “catch up” with the grand finale via its seventh season and the recently released fourth film of the franchise, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, the franchise has revealed some big projects on the way. While these projects don’t include a sequel series from creator Kohe Horikoshi, there are some big “firsts” for the series that will arrive as a way to celebrate the superhero shonen series.

Without diving into spoiler territory, My Hero Academia’s final chapter put a crescendo onto the story of Deku and his fellow crime fighters in Class 1-A. Following the devastating effects of All For One and Shigaraki on Hero Society thanks to the final fight, the world has become a much different place as UA Academy works toward a new future. As Midoriya stated in the first chapter of the manga, the series was always meant to document how both himself and his allies would go on to be the world’s biggest heroes.

My Hero Academia’s Next Big Things

Following the release of Chapter 430, My Hero Academia announced the following projects were set to be released in the near future:

My Hero Academia’s Last Manga Volume, 42 – December 2024

My Hero Academia Final Fanbook – January 2025

My Hero Academia Art Book – April 2025

My Hero Academia Manga Exhibition – May 2025

My Hero Academia Global Popularity Poll – Happening Now

My Hero Academia Digital Manuscript Applicant Service

My Hero Academia’s current season isn’t the series’ last, but more than likely, season eight will act as the grand finale for the anime adaptation should it continue to follow the source material. Since the movies have always presented new stories that weren’t a part of the manga, many anime fans have wondered if there will be an additional movie following You’re Next. Thanks to Horikoshi playing a major role in the previous four films, perhaps the shonen creator will think of a new story that takes place following the events of the last chapter.

