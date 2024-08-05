My Hero Academia Finale Ushers in the Manga’s Last Color Spread

My Hero Academia has officially come to an end, and the final chapter of the manga featured its final color spread as the cover art. Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga first made its debut in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ten years ago, and now it has come to an end with 430 chapters under its belt. It told the story of Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes as they faced off against powerful foes in order to usher in a new era of heroes. An ending that the heroes definitely fought and struggled to achieve.

My Hero Academia Chapter 430 brought the series to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it kicked things off with the final color spread cover for the series as a whole. Featuring Izuku Midoriya along with all of the members of Class 1-A heading into their bright futures, it’s a great image for the series to go out on. You can check out the special color spread cover art for My Hero Academia Chapter 430 below.

Cover art for My Hero Academia Chapter 430

How to Read My Hero Academia’s Final Chapter

My Hero Academia‘s manga has officially come to an end with the release of Chapter 430. You can now check it out along with the entire series as a whole with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi shared the following message thanking fans of the magazine, “I was so glad to be in Jump! I’m so glad for everyone who read my series. Thank you so much!” Following the release of the chapter, Horikoshi shared another message with fans.

Accompanying the announcement of My Hero Academia‘s first ever global popularity poll, Horikoshi shared one final message with fans of the series, “Thank you for all the love and support for My Hero Academia! Seeing everyone enjoy the series was a joy for me as well. As you continue to live your daily lives, I hope you will fondly remember Deku and friends every now and then.”

My Hero Academia‘s manga has ended, but My Hero Academia‘s franchise continues with new episodes of Season 7 of the anime airing through the Summer and My Hero Academia: You’re Next hitting theaters in the United States and Canada later this Fall.