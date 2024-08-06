My Hero Academia Creator Addresses the Anime’s Newest Romance

My Hero Academia’s final manga chapter has landed and creator Kohei Horikoshi is finally having the chance to take a breath after working on the series for ten-plus years. Still, the manga’s grand finale doesn’t mean that the end is in sight for the anime adaptation. As the seventh season continues, the latest feature-length film has arrived in Japan via My Hero Academia: You’re Next. Hitting North America on October 11th, the fourth movie introduces a brand new threat in Dark Might while also focusing on a romance thanks to two new characters entering the shonen franchise.

In a new interview with Kohei Horikoshi, the manga artist confirmed that Anna and Giulio are essential to the film and act as a “goal point” for Class 1-A’s heroes, “The relationship between Giulio and Anna is a part of the goal point where Deku and the others will eventually reach.The movie as a standalone in itself is interesting, but if you watch the movie then return to the actual story, then you might feel ‘oh so this is where the story leads to.’ As such, please pay attention to Giulio and Anna in the movie!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You’re Next Success

Of the four My Hero Academia movies that have been released so far, You’re Next had the biggest opening. Much like the previous entries, this latest movie takes place in the main continuity of the series. Seemingly, the story happens right before the final fight that is playing out in season seven as we speak. While not confirmed to be the anime’s last movie, it will be interesting to see where a fifth movie takes place in the shonen’s timeline.

If you want to learn more about the fourth movie in the My Hero Academia franchise, here’s how Toho Animation describes You’re Next, “‘Next, it’s your turn!’ In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he’s long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?”

Want to see what the future holds for UA Academy? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Class 1-A.

Via X