‘My Hero Academia’ Spoiler Teases A Major Hero’s End

It looks like season three of My Hero Academia is about to redefine what Plus Ultra means. Thanks to a brand-new spoiler, fans have gotten a first-look at the anime’s 49th episode, and the still confirms what everyone has feared most.

So, to be clear, there are major spoilers for My Hero Academia below. If you do not want to be spoiled, then you should turn away now. You have been warned!

Over in Japan, the latest set of Shonen Jump magazines just went live. The new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump contains a preview for My Hero Academia‘s 49th episode, and it contained a still from the release. And, thanks to Yonkou Productions, that image is now online.

EPISODE 49 IS GONNA BE AMAZING!! pic.twitter.com/vWqujsOU5n — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) June 8, 2018

As you can see above, the image shows a thoroughly bloodied All Might, and fans have never seen the hero this way before. With blood on his face and hands, Yagi Toshinori looks determined as ever, but his hero costume no longer fits. He appears to be on the battlefield with All For One, but All Might has lost his Quirk. As fear, it seems the hero’s time at the Symbol of Peace is coming to a close, but All Might is too stubborn to bow out of his No. 1 role without taking down All For One first.

For manga readers, they will know exactly where this still comes from. The moment is taken from chapter 93 as All Might prepares his final stand as the Symbol of Peace. With his beefy body deflated, the determined hero manages to summon One For All through part of his sickly body. The amazing feat pushes Yagi to the brink, but he pushes ahead to ensure All For One meets his defeat. And, once the pair wrap their trying fight, the Pro Hero does come out on top for the final time. All Might may not die, but his career as a hero comes to a screeching halt now that his Quirk has flickered out. So, the full burden of carrying All For One will soon rest of Izuku’s shoulders.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

