‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Tease Some Brand-New Attacks

My Hero Academia‘s coming back from its short break this week, and with it brings a bunch of changes for Midoriya as he prepares for the big Provisional Hero License Exam. This begins with making a new ultimate move.

But what kind of ultimate move will it be? That’s to a new batch of spoilers for the next episode, we learn that not only will Midoriya get help from Hatsume, bunch the focus of his attacks will change.

BNHA EP52 PREVIEW!!!@aitaikimochii was super nice enough to scan her copy for me to work with! Provisional Hero License Exam Arc!! PLUS ULTRA!!! pic.twitter.com/Ckv70clsl7 — Sebz #dotnw novel! (@fabulouslyalone) July 9, 2018

Episode 52 of My Hero Academia is titled “Create Those Ultimate Moves” and the synopsis (as provided by Twitter users @aitaikimochii and @fabulouslyalone) reads as such:

“Izuku Ponders Over His Special Move! A Hint from Hatsume! Class 1-A prepares for their Provisional Hero License Exam by training to find their special moves. Izuku, however, cannot risk permanently disabling his arms. That’s when All Might arrives!

This Week’s Izuku: A Costume Change! Hatsume creates a new costume for Izuku, to alter his fighting style. There were two major: a support to relieve the burden from his arms, and…!”

The synopsis reveals that Hatsume will help Midoriya create his move with some new tech for his hero outfit, but the most important thing is that Midoriya learns that he has to somehow have a major move without using his arms. That’s going to change the focus of his training going into the major Hero License Exam arc, for sure. Starting July 14, My Hero Academia is slated to begin this Hero License Exam arc. This arc puts the students in a special exam in order to become provisionally licensed heroes who can legally fight the new villainous threats.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.