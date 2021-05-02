My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates the Series' Newest Addition With Cute Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia's creator celebrated the newest addition to the series with a cute sketch highlighting the newbie! My Hero Academia's manga has officially kicked off its Final Act with the newest arc of the series, and the manga has seen Izuku Midoriya enter a more intense world of villains than ever before. Due to the events of the war against Tomura Shigaraki and his forces, the status quo of the series has changed forever and now Izuku is setting out to save the world all on his own as he better masters One For All's power.

Chapter 310 of the series continues building this intense new world around Izuku Midoriya, and the young hero has been doing his best to defeat villains and save innocent civilians on his own. The chapter sees him save one new person in particular who's been made the target of some vigilantes trying to take justice in their own hands, and this newbie is such an apparent favorite of series creator Kohei Horikoshi that he celebrated her appearance with a cute new sketch. Check it out below:

This new character is not given a name, but Horikoshi honored her with the following, "This normal lady appeared in the latest chapter. She’s cute. It’s a slight spoiler for those who don’t read the manga though.” In the chapter, she's pursued in the middle of the night by citizens trying to fight the villains themselves. She's mistaken for a villain due to her look and size, but Izuku saves her just in time.

Her appearance in the series shows just how far this society has come since the villain's major attack on the heroes, and that distrust has bred all kinds of other prejudices and other thinly veiled aspects of the hero society that had been held together by that system. It's a completely new and intense world, but Horikoshi will seemingly always make room for cute new additions like this!

