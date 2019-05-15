My Hero Academia Stage Play Releasing Blu-ray, DVD

My Hero Academia is slowly entering the world of live-action, and it seems the franchise has nailed its for foray. After announcing a stage play in Japan, My Hero Academia: Ultra has been a hit with locals, and fans worldwide will get to peep it soon enough.

Yes, that’s right. The play is heading to Blu-ray and DVD, so fans can get a taste of My Hero Academia IRL before long.

According to a recent post by Aitaikimochi on Twitter, the stage play is set to release a home video this September.

The BNHA Ultra Stage Play BluRay/DVD is going to have bonus content including an entire recording of the stage play from start to finish from a wide angle that allows you to see EVERYTHING going on in the stage! Other bonuses include backstage footage, curtain call, and more! pic.twitter.com/nxxEgrJ4iM — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 14, 2019

As you can see above, the promo says My Hero Academia will see the stage play hit shelves on September 18. It will be available on Blu-ray and DVD within Japan. The bundles are set to house some bonus content to boot including a wide angle performance, backstage footage, curtain calls, and more.

“The wide angle view of the stage play is going to be awesome because you can see what all characters are doing in the background ahh that’s going to be so awesome,” Aitaikimochi explained.

So far, there is no word on whether the play will be subbed in English or licensed in North America. Fans can always order the home video from Japan and get it shipped to them, but it won’t be cheap. The DVD will run fans about $70 USD before shipping while the Blu-ray will sell a bit more at $80.

So, will you try to check out this home release? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

