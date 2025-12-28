My Hero Academia Star Reacts to All For One’s Twisted Return for Final Battle: “Thrilled to Death”

One of the final big twists in My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON was All For One coming back in the body of Tomura Shigaraki, and the star behind the series’ biggest villain was “thrilled to death” about coming back in such a twisted way. All For One has two major final battles in My Hero Academia as he’s not only defeated thanks to All Might and Katsuki Bakugo’s unrelenting team up, but then he manages to sneak his way into the final battle of the anime overall thanks to how many unresolved negative emotions he had carried in his spirit.

It’s revealed in My Hero Academia‘s final few episodes that a remnant of All For One still remained in Shigaraki’s body, and the villain was able to take full control once Deku was able to reach Shigaraki emotionally. This weakness made Shigaraki relent enough for All For One to take full control, and voice star behind the villain John Swasey revealed to ComicBook that he was not only shocked at the villain’s initial defeat but even more so with his surprise comeback for the final battle.

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Speaking to ComicBook to help celebrate My Hero Academia‘s grand finale, Swasey revealed that he was “thrilled to death” about returning for the final battle, “I was thrilled to death. I was so fired up because we thought, in fact, I even remember the director telling me, ‘Well, that’s it for All For One. Thank you very much.’ Really? That’s it?” The star was shocked to see that the villain went down in such a seemingly quick fashion, “I just remember thinking, ‘There’s no way this is how it ends for him. There’s got to be something bigger.’ Thankfully, the villain did end up returning.

“I just always cling to that hope that All For One was just going to continually show up in some way because it just can’t end,” Swasey continued. “But yeah, I was thrilled when he came back and got to have a final say for himself.” The final season not only brought back its biggest villain for one final fight, but fans also got to see a whole new side of All For One through a flashback revealing his origins. Swasey was excited to see this play out for the villain as well.

My Hero Academia Star Would Love All For One Spinoff

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

“He’s just excited. He gets that. It shows that he’s got a little bit of humanity.” And as Swasey explained, revealing more about All For One in this one is good grounds for a potential spinoff show someday, “It shows that he’s got a little bit of compassion, and I think it’s a perfect opportunity for a spinoff show.” My Hero Academia has many characters that are a perfect fit for their own spinoff, and All For One would certainly be one of the most intriguing to see.

All For One exists within a period of time that My Hero Academia has really only been able to hint at. The chaos of the world when powers started to emerge has been revealed in small glances and alluded to through arcs like the Meta Liberation Army fight, but this is still an entire period that fans would love to see explored more in some way in the future.

What do you think?